FIRST ALERT: Widespread frost again likely overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This past weekend’s unseasonable warmth seems like a distant memory, as we’ve since endured two straight days of unseasonably chilly temperatures. Unfortunately, it appears more likely to get worse before it gets better.

Unlike Monday night, winds have died down considerably Tuesday evening, which combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 30s with ease, which will likely promote widespread frost development.

As a result of this expected development, Freeze Warnings have again been issued for all of Northern Illinois through 8:00 Wednesday morning. While temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s, the lighter winds will alleviate wind chill concerns somewhat.

Clouds are to dominate for most, if not all of the day Wednesday, though a few peeks of sunshine are not to be ruled out from time to time, especially early on in the day. Later in the day, thicker clouds may yield a few sprinkles or light rain showers.

With the extensive cloud cover expected combining with an easterly or northeasterly wind off Lake Michigan, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50° mark Wednesday afternoon.

Showers may become a bit more numerous Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, and with temperatures falling back into the 30s, a few snowflakes could possibly mix in.

Thankfully, clouds should keep temperatures from falling quite as expeditiously as previous night. However, patchy frost isn’t out of the question. Thankfully, that should be the last frost we see for quite some time, and perhaps until next fall.

Thursday’s to open with cloudiness and perhaps several showers, though breaks in the action are promised by midday, if not sooner. However, another cluster of showers will be on approach late in the day, and shower chances are to increase again during the evening. This activity, much like that to be witnessed Wednesday night into early Thursday, will be quite light and won’t last more than a few hours time.

Temperatures are, at long last, to return to the lower 60s by Friday, and will stay there through Saturday as we close the month of April. While Friday’s to be dry during the day, showers become likely Friday night, and Saturday’s to feature our best chances for widespread rain. In fact, it’s a good bet we encounter a few rumbles of thunder as well.

May’s to open on a more seasonable note, with temperatures between 65° and 69° on each of the month’s first six days. However, each of the first six days of the month are also candidates to host an occasional shower or thunderstorm, despite dry hours being promised each day.

