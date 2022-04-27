Advertisement

Several displaced after apartment fire in southeast Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Apr. 27, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four adults and seven children were displaced late Tuesday night after their apartment complex caught fire.

The Rockford Fire Department says a fire broke out in a six until building on Eastridge Drive just off North Alpine Road.

First arriving units reported smoke and fire visible from the first floor of the apartment building.

The occupants of the building were able to safely get out while the building sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage totaling an estimated $75,000

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

