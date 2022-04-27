Advertisement

Faith leaders launch ‘work together’ initiative in Boone, Winnebago Counties

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With over 400 churches in the Rockford region, faith leaders from Empowering Word Christian Center are asking “What if we worked together to address major issues?”

The center launched a Community Flourishing initiative Wednesday morning that invited the regional faith community to support, improve and promote participation through positive pathways.

Lead by One Body Collaboratives, a group with a mission to help churches help people, Community Flourishing is modeled to promote collaborative resources for the people who see the most suffering by community members.

“Faith leaders see the needs and struggles of their congregations on a daily basis,” says the group. Together, leaders across the region can determine where the focus needs to be when it comes to helping the community thrive.

By strengthening and empowering others, the group says residents in need can focus on goals like life satisfaction, physical and mental health, purpose, character, close social relationships and financial stability.

One Body plans to host a variety of gatherings and events throughout the year that educate, connect and equip faith leaders for collaborative action while also providing meaningful ways for individual congregation members to engage in the Community Flourishing focus areas, including time for fellowship and covering the community with positive focus.

