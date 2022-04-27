Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The 23-year-old suspect in a homicide at a Janesville business on Tuesday afternoon had only worked there for seven days prior to shooting a co-worker, the Janesville Police Department said in an update.

According to the update, Kevin Todd was booked on a single count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed. The Evansville man is still being held at the Rock Co. jail. During Wednesday’s news conference, Lt. Mark Ratzaff explained the three recklessly endangering safety allegations stemmed from the bullets ricocheting and nearly hitting other people.

The name of the victim has not been released; however, JPD did note that he was a 30-year-old Janesville man and confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Police Chief David Moore noted that Todd and the victim had worked together a week. Todd is reported to have told investigators the victim had been bullying him, a claim Ratlaff said has not been confirmed, saying “[Todd] alleged that he was being bullied but again we don’t have any collaborating information from any of the witnesses confirming that.”

Timeline of Shooting

During Wednesday’s update, the police department laid out a timeline for its response to the shooting, starting with the 911 call that came just after 4:30 p.m. Employees told dispatchers that the victim had been shot in the back. They also gave police the name and a description of the suspected shooter, saying he fled on foot.

Employees began giving the victim CPR as emergency responders rushed to the scene, in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. Within three minutes of the first call, officers and paramedics were on the scene and had reached the victim, the JPD timeline continued.

Two protective sweeps of the building were conducted and employees at local businesses were told to shelter in place. At the same time, suspect and vehicle information was shared with other law enforcement agencies in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Around 5:15 p.m., about 45 minutes after the 911 call, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies and an Orfordville Police Dept. officer spotted Todd’s vehicle along Hwy. 213/Hwy. 11. After a four minute chase, Todd pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

“Interesting part about this is when we interviewed the suspect and asked him about this specifically, he said I wasn’t trying to flee,” Ratzlaff recounted. “The area where they were trying to stop me has a lot of hills and I drove to an area was flat, because I didn’t want to put the officers at risk when he did stop.”

Two search warrants were obtained, one for his home and one for his vehicle. According to police, investigators found handgun accessories and ammunition, while his vehicle contained:

6 firearms, including the suspected gun used in the shooting

Ammunition

A small amount of marijuana

Over $2,000 in cash

“The way this one happened is very rare and unique. The suspect flees the scene and in 45 minutes they’re located and they comply and they’re in custody, that’s not generally how these go. So that short time frame is pretty unique,” Ratzlaff added.

