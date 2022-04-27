Advertisement

Country artist Travis Tritt back at Rockford’s Coronado PAC

Tritt is back in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Sunday, June 12.
Tritt is back in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Sunday, June 12.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to country music fans.

Award-winning artist Travis Tritt returns to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m Sunday, June 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

The Grand Ole Opry member and his full band are giving fans some of music’s biggest hits throughout the show, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions,” along with crowd favorites like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter” — songs that have a devoted fan base that continues to sell-out shows across the globe.

Tritt will also perform songs from his first studio album in over a decade, “Set In Stone.”

A Marietta, Georgia native, he incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. in 1989. Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have amassed more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards and four CMA Awards. He’s also been dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson.

For more information, visit his website TravisTritt.com.

