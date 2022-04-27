Cloudy & Chilly Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds this Wednesday with a few light showers this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40′s with northeast winds 5 - 15 MPH. Cloudy tonight and down to the middle 30′s. 50 tomorrow with cloudy skies and a few light showers. Rather cloudy on Friday with highs around 60. Upper 50′s on Saturday with several passing showers. Low 60′s on Sunday for our 1st day of May.

