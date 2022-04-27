Blain’s Farm & Fleet celebrates anniversaries at two Rockford area locations

(WIFR) - It was a big day for one specialty retailer known throughout the Stateline.

Last Friday, Blain’s Farm & Fleet celebrated ten years at its Rockton location. It was an opportunity to tell stories and recognize individuals for their years of service.

The retailer has been going strong for 67 years in 43 different locations throughout the Midwest. Owner Jane Blain Gilbertson called the family-owned business a modern day general store. She said Blain’s offers up a little bit of everything.

“There’s big box people that do that, but we don’t really consider ourselves a big box,” explained Blain Gilbertson. “Because we have agriculture, we have pet, we have things to take care of animals, take care of your farm, your home, your business. So it;s a unique mix I think in our stores.”

Not to be outdone, the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Loves Park also recognized an anniversary milestone, celebrating 25 years.

