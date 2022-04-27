Advertisement

6-year-old suffers severe burns in what family calls a case of bullying

Officials said crews were called to Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon for the report of a child burned.
By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A child in Connecticut was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burns in a situation that his family describes as bullying.

Officials in Bridgeport said crews responded to the report of a child burned on Sunday afternoon.

The child, whom organizers of a fundraising effort identified as 6-year-old Dominick, was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport officials said.

Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.
Dominick's family said he suffered second- and third-degree burns.(GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was started to help cover Dominick’s medical costs. In it, the organizers described the incident as a case of bullying.

“My little brother Dom has been bullied for a while by the tenants downstairs,” wrote Kayla Deegan and Toni Gauger on the website. “It escalated to a deadly intent.”

Deegan and Gauger said one the children covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire and threw it at Dominick.

“Dom has second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg,” they wrote. “He’s going to be scarred for life mentally and physically.”

The situation remains under investigation.

