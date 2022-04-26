Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Rockford Police report the 56-year-old woman has died. Officials reported the death Tuesday morning at approximately 7:15 a.m. We will update you as more details become available.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Rockford woman was shot early Tuesday morning on the city’s far southeast side.

Rockford Police tweeted the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive. Police say the victim suffered life threatening injuries, but no arrested have been made at this time.

(3) RockfordILPolice on Twitter: “Shooting investigation in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive. Adult female has sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate the incident.” / Twitter

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.