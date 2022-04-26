Advertisement

When to charge a minor as an adult

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple bomb threats to local middle schools ended with a 12-year-old juvenile from Rockford being charged last week.

According to Winnebago County’s States Attorney’s Office, it’s rare that a child gets charged as an adult, but it does happen, especially if they’ve previously committed a crime.

To charge a minor as an adult, they have to be labeled as a threat to the community. If found guilty, they’ll spend their days in a juvenile detention center until they turn 18, then transfer to a county or state jail.

“We’re still trying to find a way to provide that minor with the services they need, provided we have them, so they’re not repeating past behavior, and part of that the initial stage is just figuring out what’s going on in each kids life,” Robert Simmons, supervisor of Winnebago County’s juvenile unit, said.

Simmons says most children who commit crimes come from a background where they don’t see a bright future. He says it’s the unit’s job to provide the children with resources that encourage them to think about their future.

“Looking at a kid who’s 13,14,15 they may not be looking past their 18th birthday at all and that’s a common thread unfortunately and something we’re hoping to work with them on,” he told 23 news.

The bomb threats were targeted at RESA Middle School last Wednesday, and Lincoln Middle School the day before.

