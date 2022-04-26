Advertisement

Total homicides in Rockford increase to five this year

The number comes after a 56-year-old woman is shot to death.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police search Tuesday for the person responsible for shooting a 56-year-old woman on the city’s southeast side.

The victim went from entering a local home to fighting for her life, to being a statistic in a matter of hours.

She is the fifth fatal shooting victim in Rockford this year.

Police aren’t releasing a lot of details, but area leaders say the city needs constant video surveillance if they are to stop these crimes.

Some residents say if their Ring doorbell camera were closer, they could have captured what happened Monday night.

“That’s how we’re going to send out the message that crime is not wanted here any longer. And that we’re going to do everything that we can to catch people committing crimes. And if you don’t want to be caught, don’t come to Winnebago County,” says Winnebago Co. Board Member Burt Gerl.

Police sift through shattered glass and scour a home struck several times by bullets, hoping to find clues to the killer’s identity. People who live in the area say the woman was friendly but mostly kept to herself. Even still they call the shooting devastating.

Neighbors say they’ll look into getting a video doorbell and those who have one say they feel fortunate, especially with an elementary school down the road.

“We’re really concerned because this is our world and we don’t want anybody dying,” says resident Mary Ithier. ‘’We want the residents safe. The old people the young people, little babies we don’t want nobody to get hurt nobody.’’

Residents and police are uncertain what the suspect looks like and if there was more than one person involved.

Rockford police say anyone with information should reach out to local police or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

