Sunshine Expected Today

Below Normal Temperatures this Week
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slowly becoming sunny this Tuesday with highs in the low 50′s. Clear tonight as a Freeze Warning takes hold for Northern Illinois at midnight until 7AM tomorrow. Lows will drop to the low 30′s to upper 20′s. 49 tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky. Slight chance for scattered showers on Thursday with highs in the low 50′s. 60 for Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers on Saturday.

