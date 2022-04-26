Advertisement

Roscoe fire engulfs home overnight

First responders dispatched to the fire just after midnight Monday evening.
First responders dispatched to the fire just after midnight Monday evening.(HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters were dispatched to Terragon Ct. in Roscoe just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Don Shoevlin, fire was discovered on the back side of the home and spread through the roof.

The fire started in the back of the house and spread through the rough.
The fire started in the back of the house and spread through the rough.(HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost.)

He says all residents made it out of the home and that mutual aid was dispatched during the fire.

First responders contained the fire to the first floor of the tri level residence.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports say electrical from a hot tub on the rear patio may have been involved.

HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost captured these photographs of the damage.
HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost captured these photographs of the damage.(HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost.)

Chief Shoevlin extends a huge thank you to the mutual aid fire departments that assisted with this call.

Video and photos of the scene were captured by Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Photographer Sheryl Drost. More images can be seen of the fire on the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Lee, 24, faces first-degree murder charges.
Rockford man faces murder charge in 2021 shooting
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Cherry Valley police seeking candidates for Deputy Chief
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end
Rockford airport says ‘big scene’ on-site is no cause for alarm
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash