Roscoe fire engulfs home overnight

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem-Roscoe Firefighters were dispatched to Terragon Ct. in Roscoe just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Don Shoevlin, fire was discovered on the back side of the home and spread through the roof.

The fire started in the back of the house and spread through the rough. (HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost.)

He says all residents made it out of the home and that mutual aid was dispatched during the fire.

First responders contained the fire to the first floor of the tri level residence.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, preliminary reports say electrical from a hot tub on the rear patio may have been involved.

HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost captured these photographs of the damage. (HRFD Photographer Sheryl Drost.)

Chief Shoevlin extends a huge thank you to the mutual aid fire departments that assisted with this call.

Video and photos of the scene were captured by Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Photographer Sheryl Drost. More images can be seen of the fire on the department’s Facebook page.

