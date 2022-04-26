Rockton chief discovers major house fire while driving through town

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments were called in to help Tuesday morning after Rockton’s fire chief noticed smoke coming from a house in the 500 block of Ferry Street.

The Rockton Fire Chief noticed the smoke and called in the blaze. (WIFR)

First responders were dispatched just after 10 a.m.; a MABAS alarm brought in fire departments from surrounding communities to help. Crews got the fire under control quickly, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

While no one was home at the time of the fire, the family cat was rescued and reunited.

The Red Cross is assisting the family and the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.