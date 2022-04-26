Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools welcomes new Athletic Director

A new athletic director in the Forest City brings a mindset that may serve as a reason for any student to find a love for sports.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School’s new Athletic Director Dawn Williamson serves up quite the resume: from being a former division one athlete, to assistant coaching at an Ivy League university, taking the Beloit Buccaneers volleyball team all the way to winning several conference titles and much more.

“Even for the parents whose got a young child, and they’re thinking why should my child play sports?” said Williamson. “Kids are learning discipline and they have another significant adult in their life that can really shape them.... and learning how to operate with different people.”

Growing up, Williamson says sports showed her the importance of leadership, and her goal is to provide that to RPS student athletes, no matter the age, sport or level they compete at.

“We moved my junior year of high school and I was like you know I really need to meet some people, and make some friends,” said Williamson. “And teams are the best way to do that.”

Williamson made the transition from Track and Field to try out for the volleyball team and the *net results were impressive, leading her to a division one scholarship at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

Williamson always had ambitions to go into college administration after graduation. “What I wasn’t planning was falling in love with coaching,” she said.

And she was good at it. She earned Midwest Conference Coach of the Year at Beloit College. Williamson says coaching gave her a whole new perspective on what she hopes to achieve as an athletic director, which can be summed up by her favorite motto.

“You don’t have to be the best, but just be your best,” said Williamson.

While coaching at Beloit College, Williamson also led her team to a berth in the NCAA Tournament. She started last Monday and says she already has plan to get out into the community to gauge the goals of both parents and students.

