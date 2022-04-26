Rockford Chamber announces new President

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Chamber of Commerce has named Caitlin Pusateri as the organization’s President.

Pusateri has been with the chamber for more than 10 years, previously serving as Executive Vice President. She will lead the Chamber’s strategic initiatives, curate regional connections, manage day-to-day operations, and model organizational success.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work advocating for the businesses that help build up our thriving local economy and diverse community. A strong business environment allows for a vibrant, healthy, and forward-thinking community. With our mission to ‘Lead Business Growth’ as my North Star, I am committed to serve our members, advocate on their behalf, and ensure the Rockford region is good for their prosperity,” Pusateri said.

With more than 1,000 members, the chamber advocates for public policy focused on business community support and leadership related to public education, crime and safety.

The chamber works in conjunction with the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership (GRGP), and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council’s (RAEDC) to positively impact the region’s business growth.

”Caitlin is not only recognized locally as a change-maker, influencer for good culture, and leader, but she’s also received recognition on a national level. She is someone we can rely on at the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and we are so thankful for her continued commitment to excellence,” said Dan Ross, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Originally from Byron, Pusateri has worked for The Arthritis Foundation, Rockford University, and Blackhawk Bank. She holds a master’s in organizational leadership with an emphasis in training and development at Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in music and business from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Pusateri also sits on the boards for the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the Discovery Center Museum. She has previously held board or committee roles on the River District Association, Club Blue, Rockford Leaders, and the YWCA Leader Luncheon.

In the past six months, both the chamber and the RAEDC announced new leadership. Therese Thill was named president of the RAEDC in late 2021.

“I’ve worked with Caitlin for more than 12 years and have seen firsthand her leadership and impact she has on our community. She’s extremely qualified to take the reins and continue building upon the bright legacy she’s been so much a part of so far,” Einar Forsman, CEO of the GRGP said. “Her experience with our organization and her dedication to our community will set herself – and our region – up for success. The future is bright under her leadership.”

