Rockford airport says ‘big scene’ on-site is no cause for alarm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago-Rockford International airport will conduct a disaster response exercise Wednesday, April 27.

From 8 a.m.-10 a.m. police, firefighters, hospitals, and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter (ARFF) crews will be on-site at the exercise along with Greater Rockford Airport Authority staff. The exercise will simulate the response to a passenger aircraft crash. Numerous emergency vehicles will be staged in the airport area.

Flights at RFD will not be affected by the training and will continue as scheduled.

In accordance with FAA requirements, the airport is required to hold a full-scale disaster response exercise every three years.

All participating agencies will be evaluated by a team of experts at the site. Exercise objectives include testing communications, fire and police response, emergency medical response, multiple casualty hospital plans, interagency coordination and the incident command system.

“This event is instrumental in keeping our first responders and staff sharp, prepared, and to learn to work as a team,” said RFD Director Mike Dunn. “The best course of action for dealing with a possible incident is to maintain the highest level of preparedness.”

