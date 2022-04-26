Advertisement

Oregon High School students work with medical professionals

The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In collaboration with the University of Illinois College of Medicine, students are getting a sneak preview into the medical field.

Leaders say the mission is to promote healthcare in rural areas.

Every Tuesday during the six-week program, medical professionals come speak to Oregon High School students to explain their positions and professions.

Each professional has a different job ranging from radiology to phlebotomy.

Beth Squries from the National Center for Rural Health Professionals says the program is meant to ignite student’s passion for the medical field.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

When to charge a minor as an adult
Number of homicides in Rockford in 2022 increase to five
Total homicides in Rockford increase to five this year
Damages are estimated at $100k
Rockton chief discovers major house fire while driving through town
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy