Oregon High School students work with medical professionals

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - In collaboration with the University of Illinois College of Medicine, students are getting a sneak preview into the medical field.

Leaders say the mission is to promote healthcare in rural areas.

Every Tuesday during the six-week program, medical professionals come speak to Oregon High School students to explain their positions and professions.

Each professional has a different job ranging from radiology to phlebotomy.

Beth Squries from the National Center for Rural Health Professionals says the program is meant to ignite student’s passion for the medical field.

