Janesville homeowner sees burglary on video, calls police

The teens face theft, resisting an officer and dognapping.
Police arrested three juveniles in Janesville, Wis.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Three teens were taken to the Youth Services Center in Janesville early Tuesday morning after a police chase involving theft.

The juvenile males ages 13, 15 and 16 face several charges including burglary, theft, resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of THC. One teen who was on electronic monitoring faces probation violation charges. Another suspect not in custody faces similar charges including dognapping, and felony fleeing.

Around 4 a.m. police received a call from a homeowner in the 1300 block of Elida St. saying that their house was being burglarized. The homeowner was not home at the time but could see the break-in on their video cameras.

On scene, officers saw three suspects running out a back door of the home while a vehicle took off from the driveway.

The three juvenile suspects who ran out the back door were caught on foot.

Police later caught up with the vehicle, chasing the driver through Beloit then ending their pursuit due to safety precautions. Police found the vehicle abandoned in Beloit which was stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Cornelia in Janesville.

Meanwhile, a dog was found outside of the abandoned vehicle. Police say it had been dognapped from the Elida address.

Another stolen vehicle from Beloit was found in the 1100 block of Elida early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released information saying the carjacking’s were related.

