One dead in shooting at Janesville business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Tuesday afternoon.

The Janesville Police Dept. confirmed it is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. A suspect is in custody and police say there is no danger to the public.

BREAKING: One person shot at a Janesville business. One suspect in custody. I’m live on scene. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/QpIEN4iNCM — Elizabeth Wadas TV (@ElizabethWadas) April 26, 2022

The Janesville Police Dept. has asked people to avoid the area near the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave., near the U.S. Hwy. 14 and Kennedy Rd. interchange, as they investigate the scene.

Janesville police say the suspect left the scene in a car and was arrested roughly five miles from Precision Drawn Metals Inc.

As the investigation continues, officers realize this is a challenging time for the community.

“The community should feel safe tonight the suspect is in custody it’s very unfortunate the victim passed away but there’s no danger to the public,” said Janesville Police Sargent Benjamin Thompson.

According to the Rock Co. Communications Center, police responded to Precision Drawn Metals, Inc. shortly after 4:30 p.m. on reports of the shooting.

Janesville police added that more information will be released during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

NBC15 News has a crew headed to Janesville and we will update this story with any information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.