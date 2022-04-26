Advertisement

One dead in shooting at Janesville business

One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.
One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani and Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Tuesday afternoon.

The Janesville Police Dept. confirmed it is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. A suspect is in custody and police say there is no danger to the public.

The Janesville Police Dept. has asked people to avoid the area near the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave., near the U.S. Hwy. 14 and Kennedy Rd. interchange, as they investigate the scene.

Janesville police say the suspect left the scene in a car and was arrested roughly five miles from Precision Drawn Metals Inc.

As the investigation continues, officers realize this is a challenging time for the community.

“The community should feel safe tonight the suspect is in custody it’s very unfortunate the victim passed away but there’s no danger to the public,” said Janesville Police Sargent Benjamin Thompson.

According to the Rock Co. Communications Center, police responded to Precision Drawn Metals, Inc. shortly after 4:30 p.m. on reports of the shooting.

Janesville police added that more information will be released during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

NBC15 News has a crew headed to Janesville and we will update this story with any information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

When to charge a minor as an adult
Number of homicides in Rockford in 2022 increase to five
Total homicides in Rockford increase to five this year
Oregon High School students work with mental health professionals
Oregon High School students work with medical professionals
Damages are estimated at $100k
Rockton chief discovers major house fire while driving through town
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy