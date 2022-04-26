Advertisement

Illinois Troopers Lodge 41 endorses Irvin in GOP gubernatorial primary

Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 President Joe Moon speaks with the Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau...
Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 President Joe Moon speaks with the Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau on April 26, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois primary election season is heating up with new endorsement announcements each week. The labor union representing 3,200 active and retired Illinois State Police troopers is backing Richard Irvin in the Republican primary for governor.

Illinois Troopers Lodge #41 announced the endorsement of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Rep. Avery Bourne Monday. Lodge President Joe Moon said both Irvin and Bourne have proven records of supporting law enforcement and making public safety a priority. He also noted that Irvin best aligned with the lodge values and what members are looking for as the state moves forward.

“Lately, there has been legislators all throughout the state that maybe have not backed the police as much as they should have. He seems to have a strong commitment in standing up for police,” Moon said. “And Avery Bourne, his running mate, she has voted against a lot of anti-police bills.”

Moon said policies in Springfield have alienated law enforcement and Irvin has their back. Irvin and Bourne first met with a few executive members of the lodge over a month ago to talk about their campaign goals. Moon explained several of the GOP gubernatorial candidates later spoke with the full executive board. Moon said the 75-member board overwhelmingly supported Irvin and Bourne.

He also stressed that many officers have left the profession since the SAFE-T Act became law and it’s hard to hire back at the rate Illinois is losing police.

We’re having a hard time recruiting and retaining officers because you know the job is not that appealing in this current state,” Moon said.

Moon explained his organization usually isn’t involved with endorsements during a primary election. Although, the troopers felt they needed to sift through the five Republican candidates to find the best candidate. Moon feels voters can trust their choice in a leader for public safety.

“Our communities won’t be safe until law enforcement feels they have leaders who will have their backs and not side with criminals,” Irvin said. “As Governor, we will ensure that law enforcement is able to safely do their jobs in keeping our communities and families safe.”

Moon said Irvin has proven he is able to work with labor organizations on collective bargaining agreements. That was critical to the decision for the Troopers lodge.

The primary election is June 28.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

When to charge a minor as an adult
Number of homicides in Rockford in 2022 increase to five
Total homicides in Rockford increase to five this year
Oregon High School students work with mental health professionals
Oregon High School students work with medical professionals
Damages are estimated at $100k
Rockton chief discovers major house fire while driving through town
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy