IBCA Hall of Fame head Coach Steve Goers reflects on the current condition of Stateline high school boy’s basketball
Goers and other local IBCA Hall of Fame members gathered last week to share stories at Boylan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Before moving away to Fishers, Indiana, former Boylan boy’s basketball coach Steve Goers shared stories along with other IBCA Hall of Famers and shared his thoughts about the current condition of Stateline basketball
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.