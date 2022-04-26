FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Stateline through Tuesday morning
Unseasonable chill to last through at least Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just one day ago temperatures were in the 70s in the Stateline, and that just two days ago, we were enjoying temperatures in the 80s! That was then, and this is now.
An unseasonable chill has returned to the Stateline, with temperatures Monday topping out no higher than 50°.
Clouds are to give way to clearing skies quickly Monday evening, which will allow temperatures to crash very quickly. Unfortunately, winds will be very slow to diminish, so wind chill concerns are not to go away.
Come Tuesday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s, certainly more than cold enough to support frost development underneath the clear skies expected. The one wild card to determine just how widespread the frost may be will be just how much the wind may or may not diminish.
Taking a cautious approach, knowing many folks likely planted sensitive plants during the recently concluded weekend, the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Freeze Warning for all of Northern Illinois through Tuesday morning. Any sensitive plants should be brought inside or covered, as they could be damaged or even killed in temperatures like these.
I wouldn’t recommend taking the plants back outside Tuesday, even though there’s to be bright sunshine from start to finish, and daytime highs are ticketed for near 50°.
However, skies will again be clear Tuesday night, and winds will be lighter, allowing for temperatures to crash again. It’s all but certain another Freeze Warning will be issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s to be considerably more cloudy than Tuesday, and with winds out of the east off of Lake Michigan, temperatures will again struggle mightily. Expect highs not to get out of the 40s during the daytime. More clouds around Wednesday night may preclude another freeze, though patchy frost remains a possibility.
Temperatures are to remain in the 50s on Thursday before more seasonable 60s return Friday and beyond. The pattern does look to turn more active later in the week, with shower chances featured daily between Thursday and next Monday.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.