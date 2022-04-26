FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Stateline through Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just one day ago temperatures were in the 70s in the Stateline, and that just two days ago, we were enjoying temperatures in the 80s! That was then, and this is now.

An unseasonable chill has returned to the Stateline, with temperatures Monday topping out no higher than 50°.

Clouds are to give way to clearing skies quickly Monday evening, which will allow temperatures to crash very quickly. Unfortunately, winds will be very slow to diminish, so wind chill concerns are not to go away.

Clearing skies are to occur this evening, accelerating the temperature downturn. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will continue their freefall Monday evening, with the entire area in the 30s come midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s, certainly more than cold enough to support frost development underneath the clear skies expected. The one wild card to determine just how widespread the frost may be will be just how much the wind may or may not diminish.

At least two of the three ingredients needed for frost development are in place. Wind will be the main wild card. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may fall into the 20s in a few spots early Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s areawide. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Taking a cautious approach, knowing many folks likely planted sensitive plants during the recently concluded weekend, the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Freeze Warning for all of Northern Illinois through Tuesday morning. Any sensitive plants should be brought inside or covered, as they could be damaged or even killed in temperatures like these.

All of Northern Illinois is under a Freeze Warning through Tuesday morning. It's quite likely another will be needed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

I wouldn’t recommend taking the plants back outside Tuesday, even though there’s to be bright sunshine from start to finish, and daytime highs are ticketed for near 50°.

Sunshine is to dominate for the entire day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will get up to around 50° in the afternoon Tuesday, despite there being a good deal of sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, skies will again be clear Tuesday night, and winds will be lighter, allowing for temperatures to crash again. It’s all but certain another Freeze Warning will be issued Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A freeze isn't only likely Monday night, but Tuesday night as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to be considerably more cloudy than Tuesday, and with winds out of the east off of Lake Michigan, temperatures will again struggle mightily. Expect highs not to get out of the 40s during the daytime. More clouds around Wednesday night may preclude another freeze, though patchy frost remains a possibility.

Clouds are to return to the area by midday Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain in the 50s on Thursday before more seasonable 60s return Friday and beyond. The pattern does look to turn more active later in the week, with shower chances featured daily between Thursday and next Monday.

