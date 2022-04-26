Advertisement

Cherry Valley police seeking candidates for Deputy Chief

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Valley Police Department is seeking candidates, internal and external, to become the Village’s first Deputy Chief of Police.

CVPD patrols high populated areas like CherryVale Mall, Menards and other retail businesses located within the village, calling for extra patrol due to increased daytime population.

The community of 3,000 residents is situated in southern Winnebago County, at the crossroads of I-90, I-39, and US 20 with more than 58,000 traffics movements per day.

Patrol officers currently work 12-hour shifts providing 24-hour coverage to the residents. The addition of the Deputy Chief position will raise authorized staffing to 14 full time officers.

Interested applicants can apply through the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police website. The application deadline is May 22, 2022.

