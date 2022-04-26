55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 55-year-old man who died in a serious crash involving a school bus Monday is released by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Dirk Miller, of Mt. Morris, was rushed to Swedish American Hospital after the crash, where he later died.

Preliminary reports say Miller was headed southbound on IL Rt. 2 when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting two oncoming vehicles including a 15 passenger school bus driven by Teresa Gabriel, 58, of Dixon. Gabriel was rushed to KSB Hospital by Mt. Morris EMS for minor injuries.

The bus had two passengers on it at the time, Connie Sloter, 34, of Dixon and juvenile passenger.

Both the driver and adult passenger were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. The juvenile in the school bus was not hurt and was released to a family member.

A third vehicle carrying, Kiara Franklin, 22 of Rockford, and two juveniles was also hit during the crash. All three were transported to Mercy Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threating injuries and observation.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

Debris strewn across IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County Monday after a massive multi-vehicle crash claimed one life and sent several others to the hospital.

First responders dispatched around 1 p.m, to the 5800 block of North IL Rt. 2 in aid. Byron Fire/EMS, Byron Police, Oregon EMS, Stillman Valley EMS, Mt Morris EMS and the Illinois Department of transportation assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.