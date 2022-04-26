Advertisement

55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash

The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.(Mike Garrigan)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 55-year-old man who died in a serious crash involving a school bus Monday is released by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Dirk Miller, of Mt. Morris, was rushed to Swedish American Hospital after the crash, where he later died.

Preliminary reports say Miller was headed southbound on IL Rt. 2 when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting two oncoming vehicles including a 15 passenger school bus driven by Teresa Gabriel, 58, of Dixon. Gabriel was rushed to KSB Hospital by Mt. Morris EMS for minor injuries.

The bus had two passengers on it at the time, Connie Sloter, 34, of Dixon and juvenile passenger.

Both the driver and adult passenger were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. The juvenile in the school bus was not hurt and was released to a family member.

A third vehicle carrying, Kiara Franklin, 22 of Rockford, and two juveniles was also hit during the crash. All three were transported to Mercy Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threating injuries and observation.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

Debris strewn across IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County Monday after a massive multi-vehicle crash claimed one life and sent several others to the hospital.

First responders dispatched around 1 p.m, to the 5800 block of North IL Rt. 2 in aid. Byron Fire/EMS, Byron Police, Oregon EMS, Stillman Valley EMS, Mt Morris EMS and the Illinois Department of transportation assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Lee, 24, faces first-degree murder charges.
Rockford man faces murder charge in 2021 shooting
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Cherry Valley police seeking candidates for Deputy Chief
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end
First responders dispatched to the fire just after midnight Monday evening.
Roscoe fire engulfs home overnight
Rockford airport says ‘big scene’ on-site is no cause for alarm