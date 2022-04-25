Unseasonable chill to return to start the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, you’d have to go back a long way to find one as nice as the one we’ve just enjoyed.

One day after reaching our first 80s of 2022, Sunday proved to be another winner, though not quite as warm as Saturday. Still, the combination of sun-splashed skies and a healthy southwesterly breeze allowed temperatures to reach the lower 70s over most of the area Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the warmth is now a thing of the past, as much cooler air’s descending upon the region following the passage of a strong cold front. What’s ahead of us is a series of cooler than normal days that will take us well into the workweek.

A pesky upper level low pressure system’s to remain parked to our north Monday, which will keep an expansive deck of clouds stubbornly in place for most, if not all of the day. As a result of the extensive cloud cover and a gusty westerly wind, temperatures Monday are to struggle to reach 50°.

Skies are to clear quickly Monday evening, which will allow for rapid cooling to commence. By the end of the night, temperatures are likely to have fallen below the 32° mark, and wind chills in the 20s are a good bet.

The good news about Tuesday is that sunshine’s to prevail from start to finish. The bad news is that northwesterly winds will continue to present a major challenge to our temperatures, which will reach no higher than the lower 50s.

For the last few days of last week, we were cautioning folks to resist the urge to do any planting while enjoying this weekend’s unseasonably warm conditions, citing the risk for frost in the days and weeks ahead. That risk appears to be certain to come to fruition on more than one occasion, with frost essentially guaranteed Monday night into Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A freeze is also a very viable threat to occur on one or both of those nights. It’s possible a third straight night of frost may occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Those who did plant over the weekend will need to either bring in or cover any sensitive plants nightly through at least Wednesday night.

There will be a slow, but steady moderating trend in our temperatures as the week progresses. Come Friday, temperatures should return to the middle 60s, and will likely stay there through at least the middle of next week.

As for precipitation, chances don’t appear in our forecast until Thursday, but will remain in the forecast daily through next weekend.

