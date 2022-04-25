Teaching kids about financial literacy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Financial Literacy Month, students and teachers shed light on one particular class that aims at managing your money.

Tina Lamb is a teacher at Jefferson High School in Rockford. For the past 9 years, she has been teaching a class that differs from the classic high school subject. The class puts students in real life situations.

“They do their own personal budget, they learn about financing higher education,”said Lamb.

Students learn how to manage their life down the road, in the College and Career Readiness Class. “I want them to prepared for life after high school and how to spend their money how to save their money.”

“Before high school I mean I knew how to save money for like a toy,” said Jefferson High School Student Kani Smith.

But now, thanks to the tools she picked up from the CCR course, Smith says she knows saving can mean way more than that. “After taking this, it’s like more than just something I want right then, I can save it for other things in the future,” said Smith.

Rock Valley Credit Union Community Outreach Director Ana Montoya says it’s incredibly important to educate kids on financial literacy while they’re still young.

“Research also suggests that kids who are taught finances early on, go on to have better credit scores as adults,” said Montoya. “Go to college.... and graduate with less debt overall.”

Students learn through the course how to write checks, pay bills, file taxes and even more about all the things that come with financial literacy.

“Definition of financial literacy.... I want my students to leave with skills and knowledge about how to earn, spend, save, borrow, invest,” said Lamb.

Montoya also says parents should start teaching their kids about budgeting at a young age, because most money habits are formed at around ages 7 to 9.

