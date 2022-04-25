Rockford man faces murder charge in 2021 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old man from Rockford has been charged in a fatal shooting from January 2021.

Antwone Lee faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of 52-year-old Herman Bowser.

The charge comes almost 18 months after the incident. Bowser was found just after 6:30 a.m. on New Years Day 2021 in the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue by police.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a vehicle being chased and shots fired. Bowser in the roadway, outside of a crashed vehicle suffering apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Lee is currently in prison on unrelated charges.

