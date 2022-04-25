Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) [5:00 p.m.] - The Chippewa Falls Police Department has established a tip line as they continue to investigate the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said anyone with information can call the tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

No one has been arrested in connection to the homicide case, Kelm said. Because no one is in custody, Kelm said that Chippewa Falls residents should remain vigilant and to call the tip line with any information. Because no suspect is in custody, the public may be in danger, Kelm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and several Chippewa Falls-area law enforcement agencies are all working on the investigation, Kelm said.

“Chippewa Falls is a safe community,” Kelm said. “This is a very rare occurrence. However, we have to be cognizant of the fact it will require some additional vigilance here today.”

Police are not releasing any other information at this time. Kelm said that the investigation is in its very early stages. Anyone with information, especially if they notice anything suspicious, is being urged to call the tip line, Kelm said.

A Chippewa Falls church held a vigil for Peters Monday night. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District administrators are recommending that parents pick up and drop off their students at their schools while the homicide investigation continues.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) [12:20 p.m.] - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says 10-year-old Iliana Peters was found dead Monday morning, and the missing persons case is now a homicide investigation.

Kelm said during a press conference Monday afternoon that a body was found in the wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. The Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body was of Peters. Kelm said police consider this a homicide investigation, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Kelm said that while they are following multiple leads, there may be a danger to the public and asked the public to remain vigilant. Kelm said ‘numerous’ agencies were assisting with the investigation and that more information might be provided later Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

A letter sent by Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes to district families said that students in need of support can find resources within their schools, such as counseling. Peters was a 4th-grade student at Parkview Elementary.

The school district is also increasing security measures and recommending parents or guardians pick up or drop off students who normally walk to and from their schools. The school’s administration has also requested additional law enforcement presence at its schools and neighborhoods.

Dear Families, By now, you have most likely heard about the tragic incident that occurred last night into today, claiming the life of a CFAUSD student. We feel that it is important for you to know about what we may share at this time. We do not plan to formally announce what happened, as we are not privy to those details - we believe that law enforcement needs to be the ones to decide what or how much to share in that regard. We also believe that parents should be the ones to share and engage in discussion with their children about this tragic event to the greatest extent possible. However, we know that some of our students may be affected and some of our students may have conversations amongst themselves and with staff members. We want you to know that our initial response will be: Here are some ways that you can help: If you need assistance in helping your child(ren) deal with grief, you may access the following link: Suggestions for Parents in Dealing with Grief - https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B5uEfpPpCOHpOUhHNTk4M3RoLVk/view Cardinal Care counseling services can be accessed by any student. You may set up an appointment by calling: 855-233-1048 Thank you for your kindness and compassion for the student and the family during this tragic time.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 10:30 a.m.] - The search continues Monday morning for a missing girl in Chippewa Falls.

Monday morning, the Chippewa Falls Police Department reported they were searching for 10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, who was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.

A mobile command truck with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department arrived after 10 a.m. to the area where the girl’s bike was found. Police drones were searching the woods near the area of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery and law enforcement members were on foot along the Duncan Creek Trail where the bike was found. Because of the investigation in the area, the Leinie Lodge is closed Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.

Peters’ father said she did not return home after visiting her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Peters was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street, but she wasn’t found in the area. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Peters was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department also used a drone to search the woods near the area Peters went missing. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Police investigators continued to follow-up with family and friends who might have information.

Currently, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, who said they contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District posted on Facebook Monday that they are working closely with police and said their thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Jeff Holmes, CFAUSD Superintendent, said the school is using all of its communication channels to get the word out to as many people as possible to help find Peters. The district also has school counselors and student resource officers working with students at Parkview Elementary to help them cope with the situation.

Anyone with information about Peters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

