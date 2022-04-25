Advertisement

IBCA Hall of Famer and Hononegah Head Coach Mike Miller announces retirement after 30-plus year career

Miller earned state runner-up finishes with Guilford and Galesburg
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah boy’s basketball Head Coach Mike Miller is calling it a career after 30 years of coaching. Miller began his career at Guilford and coached there from 1991 to 1996, including a state runner-up finish in 1993.

Following five seasons at Guilford, Miller took the head coaching position at Galesburg High School, where he earned another state runner-up finish in 1998. After spending time in the Western Big 6, Miller would spend one season at Elgin before becoming head coach at Hononegah in 2001.

The Hononegah coach would earn himself a spot in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013 at the age of 45. Miller ends his decades-long career with over 500 career wins.

