Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT
(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

