FREEZE WARNINGS Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40′s. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 50′s. Clear Tuesday night with lows around 30. We could see areas of frost again. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the low 50′s. A slight chance for rain on Thursday. Mostly cloudy on Friday with rain likely this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.