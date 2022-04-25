Advertisement

FREEZE WARNINGS Tonight

FREEZE WARNINGS Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper 40′s. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 50′s. Clear Tuesday night with lows around 30. We could see areas of frost again. A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the low 50′s. A slight chance for rain on Thursday. Mostly cloudy on Friday with rain likely this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
Lee, 24, faces first-degree murder charges.
Rockford man faces murder charge in 2021 shooting
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail

Latest News

Sunshine Expected Today
Sunshine Expected Today
A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Northern Illinois Monday night.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect for most of the Stateline through Tuesday morning
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach the 50° mark during the day.
Unseasonable chill to return to start the workweek
Turning cooler once again
Showers, some storms through early Sunday before cooler days and frosty nights