Advertisement

Former basketball standout Raymond-Young ready to try her luck at professional football.

Former Rockford Lutheran and NIU star will play QB for the Chicago Blitz of the Extreme...
Former Rockford Lutheran and NIU star will play QB for the Chicago Blitz of the Extreme Football League(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -She’s broken many records on the basketball courts with Rockford Lutheran and Northern Illinois, but now Rockford native Stephanie Raymond-Young is ready to break glass ceilings on the football field.

“Coming back to rockford to showcase a different sports is very important to me,” said Raymond-Young. “I want to show them that I’m capable of doing something other than basketball.”

Raymond-Young was a first team all-state performer at Rockford Lutheran. And with more than 21 hundred points, she remains the school’s all-time leading scorer.

The point guard went on to star at NIU; where she remains the all-time leader in free throw percentage, 2nd in steals, 3rd in assists and 6th in points. Raymond-Young was the 20th overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. But now she’s going to try her luck at a different Chicago professional team in the Mike Ditka led Extreme Football League. It’s a new national women’s full-contact tackle football league. Raymond-Young had never played more than flag football, and never played quarterback before being asked to become the Chicago Blitz’s starting QB.

“I was like ‘oh yeah i could quarterback’ even though I couldn’t throw the ball to save my life,” said Raymond-Young. But I was determined to learn a new position. Because of my basketball and point guard capabilities, I thought that would be a good position for me.”

Raymond and the Chicago Blitz will make their debut right here in Rockford, at the BMO Harris Bank Center, Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Thunder.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, there were two occupants in the...
Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park
12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows

Latest News

23 News at 10
Students take notes in class
Teaching kids about financial literacy
Carson Gicewicz (15) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Manitoba Moose.
IceHogs clinch playoff birth with win over Moose
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success