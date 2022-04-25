Advertisement

Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra is set to compete in New York City

After winning a national competition, BMJO has their sights set on The Big Apple
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you’ve heard the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra and were impressed with their performance, you’re not alone. The BMHS band beat a nationwide competition to grab one of just 15 spots for the prestigious “Essentially Ellington” Jazz Competition and Festival at the Lincoln Center in New York City. On Sunday, the orchestra hosted a Road to the Big Apple concert fundraiser showing off the selections they will be playing May 5th through the 7th in NYC. The band also has an online fundraiser which you can find on the school district of Beloit’s website.

Band member Kai Wong talks about the journey that they have gone through to reach The Big Apple. “We put in so much work the entire year. Like, we’ve been working on these songs for months and months. And we’ve had multiple clinics to work on them until like 9 pm at night, so it’s been a grind to get these songs sounding good. And to have it all pay off is just amazing,” Wong expresses.

