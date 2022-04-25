Advertisement

Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County

Sheriff’s deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area.
The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY , Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed a fatality in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday.

Several were reported injured and rushed to an area hospital. Dixon Public Schools confirmed that no DPS 170 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further information has been confirmed at this time. 23 News evening anchor Mike Garrigan reported live from the scene.

A small school bus was involved in the three-vehicle crash Monday.
A small school bus was involved in the three-vehicle crash Monday.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of North Route 2 between Camling Road and Town Hall Road just after 1 p.m.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Office released limited information about the accident via Facebook around 1:20 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

