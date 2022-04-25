Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-vehicle crash involved a small school bus.
55-year-old Mt. Morris man named victim in Ogle County crash
The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.
Fatal crash at IL Rt. 2 in Ogle County
Shooting on Rockford’s southeast side kills 56-year-old woman
One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.
One dead in shooting at Janesville business
First responders dispatched to the fire just after midnight Monday evening.
Roscoe fire engulfs home overnight

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski...
Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police