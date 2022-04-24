Advertisement

VanVleet injures hip as Raptors beat 76ers 110-102, force a Game 5

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) rips of his jersey as he walks off the floor during...
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) rips of his jersey as he walks off the floor during first half NBA first round playoff action against the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 23, 2022.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TORONTO (AP) — It was a thumbs down day for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who couldn’t complete a first-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points and the Raptors beat Embiid and the Sixers 110-102 on Saturday.

Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Toronto overcame an injury to All-Star guard Fred VanVleet to stave off elimination.

After being called for a foul with 4:57 to go in the second quarter, VanVleet ripped his jersey apart in frustration and walked off the court to the locker room because of a strained left hip.

“He’s been banged around pretty good this year and he continues to lace it up and go out there and play big minutes every night,” coach Nick Nurse said. “There’s not every guy in this league that does that.”

Nurse said VanVleet was going for an MRI after the game. VanVleet shot 2 for 6 and scored five points in 15 minutes.

