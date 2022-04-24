Showers, some storms through early Sunday before cooler days and frosty nights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a day! Saturday recorded the year’s first 80-degree temperatures giving our region a preview of summer! It will be a brief preview as another cold front is knocking on our doorsteps that will bring showers and thunderstorms along with a temperature drop back to below normal territory.

80′S IN REVIEW

Highs all across the Stateline Saturday were above 80 degrees for the first time since October 9, 2021 (196 days ago). It was a windy day, too thanks to the southerly winds gusting near 40 miles per hour. This was also the biggest reason why we were able to warm up. In fact, the normal first day of 80 degrees or higher in Rockford is April 22 so we were near on schedule for our first 80-degree day. The earliest was on March 15, 2012 and the latest was on June 6, 1973.

Saturday had widespread 80s all across the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

2022's first 80 degree day is actually only one day behind our normal first day of 80 degrees (April 22). (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

COLD FRONT COMES KNOCKING WITH SHOWERS & STORMS

SUNDAY WILL NOT BE A WASHOUT

As the popular saying goes, “What goes up must come down” and that’s exactly what’s going to happen with our temperatures. But first, we have some showers and a few thunderstorms to talk about.

There are two lines of activity moving through Iowa that will continue moving east Saturday night. The good news is it will be on a weakening trend and will move through here either overnight and into Sunday morning. Because of that timing, the Rockford region misses out on a severe threat this go-around.

The good news with the storms overnight and early Sunday is that we will miss the severe risk. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This line brought some severe activity to parts of Iowa Saturday night will get in here overnight on a weakening trend. With this, expect on-and-off showers and a few thunderstorms starting after midnight and continuing at times through early Sunday morning.

Showers and storms will move in later Saturday night towards midnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible tonight, mainly across northwest Illinois. These showers will move across the rest of the area Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and storms will continue Sunday morning but quickly getting out of here before lunch hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The good news is that all of these storms are forming ahead of the cold front, which will hold off moving through here until Sunday afternoon and early evening. Because of this, Sunday will be another mild day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunshine can be expected late Sunday morning and through the remainder of the day.

Before the cold front passage, we'll make a run at 70 degrees for Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latter half of Sunday won't be too shabby with lots of sunshine. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

LOOKING DRY WITH FROST

Starting on Monday, high temperatures will once again be below normal with highs near 50 degrees. Each day, this means highs will be 10-15 degrees below normal. Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with both Tuesday and Wednesday calling for more sunshine. Monday night/Tuesday morning and Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will also be chilly due to overnight lows near or below freezing.

We are looking cooler starting next week following our next cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s those periods where frost returns to the forecast. Frost will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as overnight lows will be near 32 degrees and frost is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a somewhat harder freeze is likely as lows will get below freezing.

We'll have a few nights this next week with low temperatures cold enough for frost. Be sure to take in/cover plants! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The below-normal temperatures continue through the remainder of the workweek but we’ll get into the 60s by the week’s end. That’s also when rain chances return starting on Thursday and continuing through next Saturday.

