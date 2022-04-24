Advertisement

Rockford Speedway opens for 75th season of racing with annual Spring Classic

By Joe Olmo
Apr. 23, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of racing fans pack into the Rockford Speedway for the start of its 75th year of racing in the Stateline.

Saturday was the 45th Annual Spring Classic. 24 Big Eight Late model cars compete for the prestigious title.

After a couple of odd years, Rockford Speedway manager David Deery says its great to get back to the track in late April. Before the race, Roscoe native and 2021 Spring Classic champ Austin Nalor explained why he loves racing at his home track.

“It’s awesome to be back here. I love this place., it’s close to home. Easy to come and all family can come watch.”

“I just grew up here. I was a little kid hanging on the fence watching my dad and Rick Bilderback race, so it’s cool to come back here and kind of right my name in the history books. This place is special to me and special to a lot of people. It’s just cool to come here and race.”

Caledonia’s Max Kahler won the event.

