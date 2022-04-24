Advertisement

Rockford Public Library hosts used book sale

Rockford Public Library hosts used book sale.
Rockford Public Library hosts used book sale.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The friends of Rockford Public Library host a used book sale including like new and gently used hardcover or paper back books.

With plenty of children’s books, audio books, CD’s and DVD’s, everything was either 25 or 50 cents.

Organizer Mary Ann says the event is a great way for kids to get some books before summer break starts.

Back for the first time in two years, she says it’s great to see the community in the library again.

“You can’t beat a 25 cent book for summer reading, a lot of them are ones that have been donated and then books that are from RPL that have been deleted,” Mary Ann said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say

Latest News

Carson Gicewicz (15) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Manitoba Moose.
IceHogs clinch playoff birth with win over Moose
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success
Rockford Speedway celebrates 75 years of racing in the Stateline.
Rockford Speedway opening day
According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, there were two occupants in the...
Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park
12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools