Rockford Public Library hosts used book sale.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The friends of Rockford Public Library host a used book sale including like new and gently used hardcover or paper back books.

With plenty of children’s books, audio books, CD’s and DVD’s, everything was either 25 or 50 cents.

Organizer Mary Ann says the event is a great way for kids to get some books before summer break starts.

Back for the first time in two years, she says it’s great to see the community in the library again.

“You can’t beat a 25 cent book for summer reading, a lot of them are ones that have been donated and then books that are from RPL that have been deleted,” Mary Ann said.

