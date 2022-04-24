Advertisement

Rockford IceHogs advance to Calder Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After beating the Manitoba Moose 5-3 in Saturday night’s game, the Rockford IceHogs have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs.

This is the first time the IceHogs have qualified for the Calder Cup playoffs since the 2017-18 season when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals. This will also mark the seventh playoffs appearance in franchise history.

According to the IceHogs, playoff tickets go on sale to the public starting on Monday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m.. However, if you plan on attending the home game on Sunday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. against the Iowa Wild, playoff tickets will also be available at the ticket table on the concourse near Oink Outfitters.

The playoff dates, times and opponents for the IceHogs will be announced in conjunction with the American Hockey League soon. Possible scenarios include a three-game series in round one or a first-round bye where the IceHogs will advance into the best-of-five second round.

