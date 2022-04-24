Advertisement

Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Amanda Alvarado and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon, WSFA reports.

Kyle David who is currently serving a 99-year prison sentence for a 2000 murder conviction, is assigned to the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, Alabama. He left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m. Saturday and did not return.

The department has not provided details on where David’s assigned job location was.

David is 49-years-old and described as being 5 foot 11 inches and approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

David’s Alabama Department of Corrections custody classification lists him a “minimum-out” inmate. These inmates “do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers,” according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The classification requires inmates to remain “in prison clothing at all times.” Their work is generally assigned to only government positions. Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers with higher security facilities that maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.

Anyone with information on David’s location is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, there were two occupants in the...
Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park
12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows

Latest News

23 News at 10
Students take notes in class
Teaching kids about financial literacy
Former Rockford Lutheran and NIU star will play QB for the Chicago Blitz of the Extreme...
Former basketball standout Raymond-Young ready to try her luck at professional football.
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties