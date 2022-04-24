Advertisement

Police looking for man allegedly responsible for three armed robberies

Lewis is charged with three separate counts of armed robbery and aggravated armed robbery. Police say he is not in custody at this time.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Tramone Lewis of Rockford as the Rockford Police Department says he is responsible for three different armed robberies at Rockford businesses.

RPD says the first robbery occurred around 4:50 a.m. on April 20 at the Mobil gas station at 321 N. Alpine Road. Officials say they responded to the station for an alarm call and were informed on the scene that a black man in his 20s with a thin build entered the gas station, drew a handgun, and demanded cash from the clerk. He then left the building with the money. The suspect was wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie and jeans.

Two other robberies occurred, including one at Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street and a different CVS location.

Lewis is charged with three separate counts of armed robbery and aggravated armed robbery. Police say he is not in custody at this time.

