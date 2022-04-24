Police looking for man allegedly responsible for three armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Tramone Lewis of Rockford as the Rockford Police Department says he is responsible for three different armed robberies at Rockford businesses.

RPD says the first robbery occurred around 4:50 a.m. on April 20 at the Mobil gas station at 321 N. Alpine Road. Officials say they responded to the station for an alarm call and were informed on the scene that a black man in his 20s with a thin build entered the gas station, drew a handgun, and demanded cash from the clerk. He then left the building with the money. The suspect was wearing a puffy black coat with a gray hoodie and jeans.

Two other robberies occurred, including one at Walgreens at 1201 E. State Street and a different CVS location.

Lewis is charged with three separate counts of armed robbery and aggravated armed robbery. Police say he is not in custody at this time.

