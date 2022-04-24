Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two occupants of a mobile home in the 5000 block of Cobblestone Lane are displaced following a fire.

According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, the call came in around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. There were two occupants in the home and everyone made it out okay. He believes the fire started under the home.

Evans says there is smoke damage on the inside and the occupants are displaced for at least one night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No word on if there are any injuries from the fire.

