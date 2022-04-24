Advertisement

Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit

By Amanda Lamb
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina man is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a woman’s life during a flight.

As a professional extreme athlete, Seth Coley travels all over the country.

Last month, he was flying from Arizona to Las Vegas when a young woman had stopped breathing.

“They yell, ‘Is there any medical personnel on board?’” Coley said.

Coley is trained as a wilderness first responder.

“I was shocked that I was the only one that really knew what to do,” he said.

When someone brought him the plane’s medical kit, he said a key item he needed was missing.

“I need an NPA or OPA. Both of those systems are basically a straw for your nose or your mouth and it basically forces an airway open,” Coley said.

Coley was still able to get the woman breathing again by manipulating her neck and airway but when he called and emailed Frontier Airlines to discuss his concerns, he got an automated response.

So he posted about it on social media to get their attention.

“I want to make sure people feel safe flying with certain airlines,” Coley said. “I think that’s really irresponsible.”

Frontier Airlines would not address the specific situation, but sent a statement which says: “It is a regulatory requirement to have specific emergency and first aid equipment on an aircraft and the required equipment is the same for all airlines. If any equipment is missing, a flight cannot be dispatched absent an FAA approved exemption.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines risk receiving a fine for not following the rules.

Coley said Frontier has all of his contact information and he hopes they will reach out to him about his concerns.

