Fundraiser helps local Habitat for Humanity build new homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford area Habitat for Humanity Restore celebrates its fourth anniversary at its current location with a big sale and food trucks.

The Restore offers brand new and gently used furniture, home goods, construction equipment, antiques and more all at discounted prices.

All proceeds from the store support the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity. Since 1988, the non-profit organization has built 140 homes in the Rockford area. This year, they plan to build seven new homes in partnership with local organizations.

“Getting the good word out and we like to use what we call giving a hand up instead of a hand out which is basically helping a family to really get a start economically by being able to get their own home,” said executive director Len Lindeman.

Then, over in Belvidere fundraising efforts continued with a pasta dinner supporting the Boone County Habitat for Humanity.

Besides the dinner, there was a chance to win fun raffles, silent auction prizes and more.

Proceeds will help build a 13th home in Belvidere, giving a deserving family a forever home.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.