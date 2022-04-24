Advertisement

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, there were two occupants in the...
Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park
12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools
Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows

Latest News

23 News at 10
Students take notes in class
Teaching kids about financial literacy
Former Rockford Lutheran and NIU star will play QB for the Chicago Blitz of the Extreme...
Former basketball standout Raymond-Young ready to try her luck at professional football.
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties