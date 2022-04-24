Advertisement

815 celebrates record store day

By Ali Rasper
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s record store day and the 815 celebrated accordingly, Toad Hall Books and Records got groovy with fun deals and hundreds of records to choose from.

The store opened at nine in the morning but owners say customers lined up down the block an hour before, anticipating the opening. The annual event started in 2007 and is held on one Saturday in April and a day in November to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores.

Owners say it was great to see the store filled with customers.

“The new generation is buying the Taylor Swift and the Olivia Rodrigo’s and the older customers are buying classic rock records and lots or rock titles, classic rocks always good, but pop, rap and country are actually the fastest growing medias on vinyl,” said Nick Naruz, Toad Hall Books and Records owner.

