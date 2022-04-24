12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 12-year-old juvenile from Rockford has been charged with threatening destruction of a school or violence, death, bodily harm against a school, school function or event after making bomb threats at two middle schools.

Officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to RESA Middle School on April 20 for reports of a bomb threat made to the school. Officers were advised that a call came in at 12:20 p.m. and the school was evacuated as a precaution.

The same threat was called in the day before at Lincoln Middle School and that school was also evacuated as a precaution.

The juvenile was taken into custody and lodged in juvenile protection.

