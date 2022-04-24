Advertisement

12-year-old arrested for bomb threats to Rockford middle schools

(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 12-year-old juvenile from Rockford has been charged with threatening destruction of a school or violence, death, bodily harm against a school, school function or event after making bomb threats at two middle schools.

Officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to RESA Middle School on April 20 for reports of a bomb threat made to the school. Officers were advised that a call came in at 12:20 p.m. and the school was evacuated as a precaution.

The same threat was called in the day before at Lincoln Middle School and that school was also evacuated as a precaution.

The juvenile was taken into custody and lodged in juvenile protection.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder
Community members say the pledge at the meeting
Denial of special use permit in Boone County raises eyebrows
Carl Defay faces 16 charges total including first-degree murder and concealment of homicide.
Carl Defay found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of homicide
Robbins is lodged at the Whiteside County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Morrison history teacher accused of having images of child sex abuse
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Man charged with hiding corpse nearly 40 years after killing, authorities say

Latest News

Carson Gicewicz (15) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Manitoba Moose.
IceHogs clinch playoff birth with win over Moose
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success
Locally-owned business collaboration makes Boutique Crawl a success
Rockford Speedway celebrates 75 years of racing in the Stateline.
Rockford Speedway opening day
According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, there were two occupants in the...
Mobile home residents displaced after fire in Loves Park