Pretzel Fest is back in Freeport bringing live music, shopping and salty snacks

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A salty snack festival came to Stephenson County, the second annual pretzel fest is back in downtown Freeport to celebrate the Pretzel City.

The day kicked off with a pretzel fest BBQ competition where people could vote for their favorite tastes.

There was live music, activities, downtown shopping and a variety of pretzel treats.

Organizers say it’s been a long time coming in a town where everyone is proud of their heritage and pretzel mascot.

“I can certainly see the growth from last year to this year, lots more people, we had lots more families to stop by, we we’re able to connect with a lot more kids,” said Paulette Williams-Thomas, Freeport School District communications director.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.